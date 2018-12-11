Wrestling Inc.

The New Day's 2018 Pancake Powered Year-End Special And More To Air During WWE Holiday Week On USA

By Marc Middleton | December 11, 2018

The following events will air on the USA Network next week for the annual WWE Holiday Week programming:

* Monday, December 17 - RAW at 8pm

* Tuesday, December 18 - SmackDown at 8pm

* Wednesday, December 19 - The New Day's 2018 Pancake Powered Year-End Super Spectacular at 10pm

* Thursday, December 20 - 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops at 9pm

* Thursday, December 20 - Miz & Mrs. Season 1 marathon at 11pm

* Friday, December 21 - San Andreas starring The Rock at 6pm

Stay tuned for full details on WWE Week.

