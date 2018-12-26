The New Day Special Set For The WWE Network, Rare Ric Flair - Dusty Rhodes Clip Released, WWE NXT

- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes doing battle at the AWA Nite of Champions II event on December 29, 1985. The full upload on the WWE Network features more than 2 hours of footage from the AWA - NWA supercard event.

- WWE Network will air The New Day's 2018 Super Spectacular on Tuesday, January 1. The special will feature appearances by Carmella, R-Truth and Becky Lynch. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour special:

"The New Day enters a magical realm to present WWE's biggest moments from 2018. With appearances by Becky Lynch, R-Truth and Carmella!"

As noted, next Tuesday's SmackDown will also feature a New Year's Celebration with Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE NXT episode, featuring two big matches - Heavy Machinery vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era with the titles on the line, plus the Women's Fatal 4 Way to determine the "Takeover: Phoenix" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler - Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lacey Evans. Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna will also air tonight.