The Revival Responds To Seth Rollins Promo, Ruby Riott's Jim Neidhart Table For TLC, Rey Mysterio

- Ruby Riott will be bringing a table with late WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on it to Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view for her Tables Match with Natalya. Above is video from last night's RAW segment where Riott revealed the table.

- James Ellsworth turns 34 years old today while Rey Mysterio turns 44.

- Last night's opening RAW promo saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins call out General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin for the way RAW has "sucked" since he's been in charge. Rollins made a mention of how The Revival has been feuding with Lucha House Party while they should be feuding for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder took to Twitter during the show and tweeted the following on the promo by Rollins:

Seth Rollins?



Good guy. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 11, 2018