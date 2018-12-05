The Revival Start Petition To Suspend 'Lucha House Rules'

It has been a rough couple of weeks for The Revival. Once the top guys on NXT, they are currently on a losing streak against the Lucha House Party. This is all thanks to 'Lucha House Rules', which equates to a 3-on-2 handicap match against them. The Revival are still considered heels in this feud.

There has not been effort to help the team fight these odds, so they are taking matters into their own hands. The duo have created a petition to suspend these new rules, in an effort to make things even.

The petition discusses how unfair it is that The Revival must deal with 'Lucha House Rules', especially when they are trying to make money to feed their families. Scott Dawson, who created the petition, goes on to say he is doing it for his four-year-old daughter, as he is trying to set an example for her.

See Also The Revival & The Young Bucks Say They Will Wrestle One Day

The petition has over 2,700 signatures and continues to grow.