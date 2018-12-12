The Rock Grants Wishes (Video), WWE NXT Matches For Today & Tonight, AJ Styles Vs. Daniel Bryan

- WWE posted this video looking at the feud between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan ahead of their match at WWE TLC on Sunday.

- Trent Seven vs. Joe Coffey will headline today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET. Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff will headline the 4pm episode.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's NXT episode:

* EC3 vs. Bobby Fish

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Mighty

* Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez in a Fatal 4 Way qualifier

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet defends his title

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- The Rock is granting Make-A-Wish Wishes today in London on the set of the "Hobbs & Shaw" movie. He posted the following:

Wish Granting Day!

The best part of my job and as per yoosh, the chattiest of children all go silent when I come around

very special day with my VERY special guests - PJ, Cameron and lovely little Lucy.

Their one wish was to meet this big ol' bald, brown, tattooed guy.

It was reciprocal, because they made me one lucky dude for being able to hang with them.

Awesome day - kiddos had a blast!

Much more to come once we edit the footage.

#WishGrantingDay #OnSet #HobbsAndShaw

#BigBrownBaldTattooedGuy

#SilencerOfChildren