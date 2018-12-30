Tommaso Ciampa Responds To Upset Fans, Top 5 WWE SmackDown Moments Of 2018, Jeff Hardy Hits The Gym

- Above, Jeff Hardy hit the gym and did dumbbell shoulder shrugs on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE's Instagram counted down the top five moments on SmackDown in 2018. Beginning at number five: Rey Mysterio returns, Daniel Bryan beats AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Carmella cashes-in and wins the SmackDown Women's Championship, Evolution reunites, and at number one, Daniel Bryan's "fight for your dreams" promo.

The absolute BEST moments from #SDLive in 2018 are RIGHT HERE. pic.twitter.com/EfR35n35lh — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2018

See Also WWE Reveals Its Top 25 Matches Of 2018

- As noted, WWE listed its top 25 matches of 2018, which included Tommaso Ciampa defeating Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II at number two. Some fans were wondering why Ciampa and Gargano's unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans didn't make the list and Ciampa reminded them (yet again) that wasn't an official match, so it never happened in the first place. Gargano defeated Ciampa via submission to get reinstated to NXT, as per the match stipulation.