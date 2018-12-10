Sometimes in wrestling, accidents happen. Whether it is an unfortunate botch or an injury, nothing is off the table. Referee's are not excluded from that.

At a Pro Wrestling: Eve event, Toni Storm faced off against Jordynne Grace. As Grace was about to pin Storm, the latter kicked out. The referee in charge was a little too close to the action, as Storm accidentally kick him in the face mid-kickout.

The referee appeared to be OK and the match continued as planned. Toni discussed how sorry she was for the referee, even though she couldn't help but think the situation was hilarious.

Although I can't stop laughing I am genuinely sorry https://t.co/LbSSVMyfvy — Toni Storm ???????? (@tonistorm_) December 8, 2018

Due to the recent restrictions implemented by WWE for NXT UK talent, it appears that was the last match for Storm and a number of other female wrestlers who participated at EVE. Grace is currently running through the knockouts roster on Impact.