As noted, WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm recently spoke withExpress.co.uk. Below are more highlights from the interview:

Roman Reigns' leukemia battle:

"Obviously it's terrible news. Not just for NXT UK but everyone in the WWE Universe, whether it's fans or roster members. It's quite a shock to everyone but we're all going to stay positive for Roman. We'll see him back soon, I'm sure we will."

Her match with NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" on January 12:

"This is potentially the biggest match of my career so far. Obviously I have already fought Rhea for the NXT UK Women's Championship and I came up short. I actually got injured in that match, my legs lost feeling and I went through a horrible injury. But I won the Mae Young Classic and I get another shot at a TakeOver. There's a lot of pressure on me right now going into this but I got a good feeling and I think it's going to be a really successful night."

NXT UK getting their first Takeover event:

"I just can't believe that NXT UK have already got their first TakeOver, this is massive news for WWE and the UK. It's going to be insane, I'm nervous already and it's only December. I'm just very excited. I think it's going to turn a lot of heads for the other WWE roster members and American fans. I think it's going to be quite a head-turner and we're going to bring our A-game for this one."

Source: Express.co.uk