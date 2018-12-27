WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm recently spoke with Express.co.uk and revealed that Becky Lynch is her biggest inspiration right now. Storm said Lynch is also the biggest competition right now.

"Becky Lynch is currently my biggest inspiration," Storm said. "She is taking the women's division to a completely different level. Her strengths and her fire are definitely inspiring me right now. I hope to eventually step into the ring with her because I feel the biggest competition at the moment is Becky Lynch."

Regarding the rumors of Lynch vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, Storm said she would also like to step in the ring with Rousey at one point, but she has more interest in facing The Man.

"They're both kind of level right now but in the last few weeks especially Becky Lynch has made waves all over the world," Storm said. "I definitely want to be in the ring with her."

Storm is set to challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for the title one more time at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on Saturday, January 12. The event will air live on the WWE Network.