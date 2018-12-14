WWE NXT Superstar Nick Miller has reportedly been released from the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet and Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

The door is said to be open for Miller to return to the company if he wants. He recently returned to Australia when his baby was born and decided to stay, according to Meltzer.

Miller's tag team partner Shane Thorne is still under contract to WWE. The Mighty just wrestled on NXT TV this past week, losing to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. They both signed with WWE in 2016 but never held the NXT Tag Team Titles and Thorne spent almost a year out of action with an injury, returning to the ring in September 2017.

Taishan Dong has also been released from his WWE developmental deal. Meltzer noted that he was actually released some time ago. Dong was a 7-foot-tall boxer from China who had an undefeated record. Dong was signed this past summer after working the October 2017 WWE Performance Center tryouts.

There are rumors on NXT UK Superstar Tucker being released because his profile was removed from the WWE website but his departure has not been confirmed. Tucker, a veteran of the UK indie scene, participated in both of the WWE UK Title tournaments. He lost in the first round to Tyler Bate in 2017 and then to Joe Coffey in the first round of the 2018 tournament. He has been used in the new NXT UK brand.