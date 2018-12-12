Wrestling Inc.

Tyler Breeze Returns To WWE NXT (Videos), NXT TV Debut For Next Week (Video), 205 Live Street Fight

By Marc Middleton | December 12, 2018

- Above is a new "coming soon" promo for WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic. He will make his official TV debut on next Wednesday's episode.

- Next Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Street Fight with Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa & The Brian Kendrick.

- Tonight's NXT episode saw RAW Superstar Tyler Breeze return to be the mystery opponent for NXT North American Champion Ricochet, who retained his title in the main event. Below are photos and videos from the match:








