Update On Finn Balor's Status For WWE TLC

Earlier this month while WWE was overseas in South America, Finn Balor worked one show and returned home. He was then pulled from last week's Mixed Match Challenge with Apollo Crews taking his spot to team up with Bayley. Crews and Bayley would lose to Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

Balor was reportedly out due to an illness and it's been unknown if he would be ready for his match against Drew McIntyre at tonight's WWE TLC PPV at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Last night, WWE held a RAW live event in Bakersfield, California where Balor returned to the ring in a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and McIntyre, so it looks like he's good to go for tonight's PPV. Earlier today, WWE also tweeted out a preview to hype the match.