USA Touts WWE Success, Rhea Ripley Defends Title (Videos), Paul Heyman Giving Away WrestleMania Tix

- The main event of today's 3pm WWE NXT UK episode saw NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retain her title over Isla Dawn, in Ripley's first official TV title defense. Above is video from the match and below is video of Ripley talking to Radzi Chinyanganya backstage.

"Mate, do you know who I am? I'm Rhea Ripley and I'm the most intimidating Superstar in that locker room today," Ripley said. "I'm going to hold this title for a very, very long time. Ya hear that?"

- The USA Network issued the following press release today, touting their successful 2018 as the #1 overall cable entertainment network in total viewers for the 13th year, which is the longest streak in TV history. They also touted finishing the year as the #1 cable entertainment network for the 18-49 demographic for the second year in a row. USA mentioned the success of WWE's RAW and SmackDown shows, and the success of the Miz & Mrs. series with The Miz and Maryse.

USA NETWORK ENDS 2018 ON TOP: #1 CABLE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK FOR 13TH STRAIGHT YEAR USA Network is on track to close out 2018 as the #1 overall cable entertainment network in total viewers (P2+) for the 13th year (the longest streak in TV history) – and as the #1 cable entertainment network for P18-49 for the 2nd year in a row (1). Ranker is attached. A YEAR OF #1 - HIGHLIGHTS (2) Scripted * USA's #1 scripted series in total viewers (P2+) -- THE SINNER's second installment, also recently nominated for SAG and Critics Choice awards

* USA's #1 scripted series in P18-49, P25-54 and P18-34 – THE PURGE

* #1 dramas in their time periods -- QUEEN OF THE SOUTH, SUITS and UNSOLVED: THE MURDERS OF TUPAC AND THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. Unscripted * Cable's #1 and #2 unscripted half-hour series for P18-49 and P25-54 -- CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST and WWE spinoff MIZ & MRS

* Freshman series MIZ & MRS also had USA's #1 unscripted debut since 2011 WWE * Week over week, WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW and WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE are among cable's top entertainment programs P2+ (#1 or 2 every Monday of the year for RAW, in the top 4 every Tuesday of the year for SMACKDOWN) * On the strength of RAW and SMACKDOWN, USA was the #1 primetime cable entertainment network on Monday and Tuesday for P2+, P18-49 and P25-54 1. Source: Nielsen, Most Current 01/01/18-12/16/18; L7 through 12/02/18 blended with L3 through 12/13/18 and L+SD through 12/16/18; Mo-Su 8p-11p. Includes ad-supported cable entertainment networks that air in 100% of the daypart 2. Source: Nielsen L7 1/1-11/25/18

- WWE's Scott Stanford will interview Paul Heyman on PIX11 in New York City tonight at 7pm ET. They will be giving away tickets to WrestleMania 35. Heyman tweeted the following on the appearance:

EXCLUSIVE!



7pm Eastern Time Tonight ... Wednesday, December 19th ....



LIVE on FacebookWatch ...



WHO WANTS TO GO TO WWE WRESTLEMANIA?



... and I promise, you won't have to put up with @scottstanford1 in person! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 19, 2018