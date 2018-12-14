Vince McMahon Returning On Monday's WWE RAW To "Shake Things Up"

Vince McMahon is bringing out WWE's biggest gun of all for Monday's RAW as viewership continues to drop - himself.

WWE announced this afternoon that McMahon will return to TV on Monday's post-TLC edition of RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

This week's RAW drew just 2.194 million viewers, the lowest in show history. This week's second and third hour were the lowest ever second and third hours in RAW history.

Vince's last RAW appearance came on July 23. His last SmackDown appearance came on October 16, the 1000th episode.

There's no word yet on what Vince will be doing at RAW but we will keep you updated.