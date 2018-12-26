What Happened After Title Change With Rusev (Video), Mustafa Ali Puts Daniel Bryan On Notice, Mideon

- As noted, this week's Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown saw Rusev become a three-time WWE United States Champion by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Above is post-show video of Rusev and Lana celebrating the big win, and below is video from the match.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dennis Knight (Mideon, Phineas I. Godwinn, Tex Slazenger) turns 50 years old today. The former Naked Mideon retired from pro wrestling in 2006.

- Mustafa Ali took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown and tweeted a warning for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Ali wrote, "I'll show you I belong. #SDLive"

We noted before how the Ali vs. Bryan feud continued on this week's SmackDown when Bryan attacked Ali from behind during a backstage segment that saw Shelton Benjamin, The Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa congratulating Ali on his singles win over Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is Ali's post-show tweet: