What Happened After Title Change With Rusev (Video), Mustafa Ali Puts Daniel Bryan On Notice, Mideon

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2018

- As noted, this week's Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown saw Rusev become a three-time WWE United States Champion by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Above is post-show video of Rusev and Lana celebrating the big win, and below is video from the match.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dennis Knight (Mideon, Phineas I. Godwinn, Tex Slazenger) turns 50 years old today. The former Naked Mideon retired from pro wrestling in 2006.

Mustafa Ali Reflects On Teaming With AJ Styles, Facing Daniel Bryan, Moving To WWE SmackDown

- Mustafa Ali took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown and tweeted a warning for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Ali wrote, "I'll show you I belong. #SDLive"

We noted before how the Ali vs. Bryan feud continued on this week's SmackDown when Bryan attacked Ali from behind during a backstage segment that saw Shelton Benjamin, The Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa congratulating Ali on his singles win over Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is Ali's post-show tweet:


