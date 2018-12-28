What Was The Most Disliked WWE Video Of The Year?, Goldust's Pick For WWE Women's Tag Champs, More

- Alfred Konuwa has a piece at Forbes looking at the 10 most-disliked videos of 2018 on WWE's YouTube channel. The video above of Roman Reigns defeating Bobby Lashley on RAW to earn a Universal title shot at SummerSlam was the most disliked of the year, with 42,000 dislikes compared to 37,000 likes. Brock Lesnar ambushing Roman Reigns on RAW on March 19th was in second with 19,000 dislikes, although it got 98,000 likes. The video with the highest dislike percentage was Shane McMahon replacing The Miz at Crown Jewel in the World Cup Finals at 55.8 % (11,000 dislikes vs. 8,700 likes).

- It looks like Goldust has found his favorites to win the recently announced WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. He showed his support for former Mixed Match Challenge partner Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as seen below:

And the NEW WWE Womens Tag Team Champions..... @WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE , the #RoseFists — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 27, 2018

There is no plan yet for how WWE will debut the titles or what teams will be forming for a shot at them.