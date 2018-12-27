Vince McMahon Reportedly Very High On Female WWE Star

WWE could have big plans coming up for Mandy Rose in 2019.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to be very high on the idea of pushing Rose as a star, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on what kind of plans they might have for Rose but the interest was described as a similar mindset they had with Lana last year. Lana's push was stalled and she ended up fading back into the lower part of the women's division, then she was put back with husband Rusev, who just won the WWE United States Title with Lana at his side this week.

Rose is currently feuding with Naomi. There's speculation on Naomi finding a partner for the feud as Rose has Sonya Deville by her side. There's also been speculation on a possible WWE Women's Tag Team Title run for Rose and Deville when those belts are introduced some time in 2019.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

