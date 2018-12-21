Wrestling Promotion Reaches Out To POP TV, David Arquette Issues Challenge, NJPW New Beginning USA

- Above, Jocephus offered to team up with David Arquette at the upcoming NWA Pop-Up event on January 5. Instead of accepting, Arquette challenged Jocephus to find a partner and he'll get a partner of his own for a tag team match. Other matches taking place at the event: NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will be facing James Storm, NWA National Champion Willie Mack will defend against Matt Cross, while NWA Women's Champion Jazz takes on Allie.

- Wrestling Inc. can confirm Capitol Wrestling has already reached out to POP TV about possibly joining the network with Impact Wrestling moving to the Pursuit Channel on January 11. Capitol is currently available via FITE, GWN, Amazon Prime, Facebook and YouTube. Capitol was also the 5th most watched pro wrestling promotion on Twitch in 2018 and is currently in talks with the Fight Network UK.

- NJPW announced tickets will go on sale for The New Beginning USA event on December 22 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. Tickets range from $30-$100, the show will take place on January 30 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Matches have yet to be announced for the event.