WSO Champion Justin Sysum Speaks Out Against New WWE NXT UK Contracts, Several NXT UK Stars Respond

It's been reported that WWE is signing several of their NXT UK Superstars to new restrictive contracts that would dramatically impact the United Kingdom independent scene.

These contracts would prohibit the NXT UK wrestlers from competing in any promotion which doesn't have a partnership with the WWE. While many see this as a good move for WWE in getting a stranglehold on the UK market, others see this as WWE's attempts to kill the UK indie scene.

One of those people who falls in the latter group is Justin Sysum who is not part of NXT UK and is the current champion for World of Sport Wrestling (WOS).

Sysum posted a letter on his Twitter account in which he says he'd rather die on his sword than sit idly and let WWE impose these restrictions.

An open letter to British Wrestling. Thank you for reading. pic.twitter.com/zRFz6Hazoj — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

Sysum also asks other UK wrestlers, promoters and staff to band together in opposition of WWE. His comments elicited a response from several NXT UK Superstars who hit back at Sysum for responding to what at this point are still rumors.

I was very careful to make sure that I praised you guys for your achievements, it's important people know. Now I'm trying to get British wrestling to the point where people can make a living without WWE. — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

Former NXT Tag Team champion Trent Seven took a personal approach to Sysum and called him out for attention-seeking.

I stand by my words, hopefully you gave it your full attention and read the whole thing? You ARE to thank for the great heights we have reached. I'm making a point that I want it to go even further, without WWE. — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

All of the backlash prompted a response from Sysum who apologized if he upset anyone, but did not take back what he said.

Thank you for all the responses I got from the letter earlier, both positive & negative, it's important to have an open discussion. I'm not sorry for what I've sad but I am truly sorry if it upset anyone. I didn't set out to offend and my apologies for that. — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

Dave Sadler contributed to this article.