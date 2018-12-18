WWE Bans Lucha House Rule, Lars Sullivan On How Much Shane McMahon Sweats, How Old Is Steve Austin?

- As noted, The Revival won a Fatal 4 Way on last night's WWE RAW to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We now know that the title match will air on next Monday's Christmas Eve edition of RAW, taped last night in Sacramento. Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder following their Fatal 4 Way win.

Dawson says the title shot is a long time coming and they are happy to finally get the RAW Tag Team Title match they deserve, and they finally are getting the chance to prove they are the best tag team in the world. Cathy reveals that the Lucha House Rule is no longer in affect on RAW. The Revival brags about how Vince McMahon is in their "back pocket" these days. The storyline is that fans supported The Revival's recent petition against the Lucha House Rule, and they took that petition to McMahon to get the rule banned. Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik have not addressed the ban.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin turns 54 years old today while former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam turns 48, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turns 43 and former WWE star Eric Escobar turns 39.

- Lars Sullivan took to Twitter during last night's RAW and tweeted a strange post on the McMahon family segment with Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The Freak wrote, "What a beautiful family moment to kick off #raw. You think Shane sweats a lot? Wait until you see this FREAK of nature. LARS SULLIVAN is coming very soon. I look forward to introducing you all to my brand of belligerence. :)"

As noted, WWE announced last night that Lars, EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery will be "coming soon" to RAW and SmackDown from WWE NXT. Below is the full tweet from Lars: