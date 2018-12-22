WWE "Botch Club" Previews, Bianca Belair And Other PC Stars On What Superhero They Would Be, Naomi

- Above, Kacy Catanzaro, Bianca Belair, Fabian Aichner, Lacey Lane, Mansoor Al-Shehail, Deonna Purrazzo, Tegan Nox, and others were asked if they could be any superhero, who would they be? Belair said she'd go with Storm, and if they ever made another X-Men movie, they should hit her up.

- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' Botch Club will debut on the WWE Network this Monday at 10 am ET on demand. Below, Anderson posted two previews of the show, featuring Titus O'Neil epic slide under the ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble, along with Gallows tryout for WWE Tough Enough in 2004.

- Naomi tweeted out a photo of her getting the "Most Underrated" award from WWE's IG and responding to it, "Fuel to my fire." On this past week's episode of SmackDown, Naomi received an opportunity against the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, but came up short when she was forced to tap out to the Asuka Lock.