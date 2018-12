Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad and NXT star Raymond Rowe of The War Raiders were married on Friday in a viking themed wedding.

They first got engaged in October of 2017. Congrats to the happy couple!

Also in attendance were fellow Riott Squad mates, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, along with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.