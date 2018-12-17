WWE Catches Up With Couple From TLC 2015 (Video), WWE NXT UK News For This Week, Fans On TLC 2018

- WWE posted this video catching up with a fan named Coleco and his wife. Coleco proposed to his then-girlfriend in the ring at WWE TLC 2015 with an assist from Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

- Below are the previews for Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network:

3pm - "The NXT UK Women's Championship is on the line, as Rhea Ripley defends her title against Isla Dawn. Plus, Moustache Mountain and more!"

4pm - "While continuing to call out Pete Dunne, Joe Coffey gears up for the main-event action. Fabian Aichner interferes in a tag team match."

- As seen below, WWE fans have voted for the women's TLC Triple Threat main event as their favorite match from last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view with 76% of more than 55,000 votes. Seth Rollins vs. new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is next with 11% while AJ Styles' loss to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is next with 8% and Nia Jax's loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is next with 5%.