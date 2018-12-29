WWE Co-President Sells Stocks, Ric Flair Featured In Comedy Special (Video), The Rock's Big Wish Day

- We noted before how The Rock recently granted several wishes while on the set of "Hobbs & Shaw" in London. Rock just posted this video from the special day and noted that he partnered with Make-A-Wish, Rays of Sunshine and Starlight to make it happen. Rock gave the kids several gifts, including 1 year of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles, and he baked them some of his signature chocolate chip cookies.

- WWE Co-President George Barrios sold 37,500 shares of WWE stock for almost $2.7 million on Thursday, according to a new SEC filing. Barrios still has 345,322 shares of company stock, worth around $25 million right now.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be featured on comedian Ron Funches' first one-hour special on Comedy Central - Giggle Fit. The special airs on Friday, January 4 at 11pm ET. Funches, who is a big pro wrestling fan, posted this Instagram clip of The Nature Boy in the opening. The clip does contain some adult language.