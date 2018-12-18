WWE Does Away With Automatic Title Rematches, Promo For Upcoming WWE Call-Ups, Zelina Vega

- Above is the full "coming soon" promo for WWE NXT Superstars Lars Sullivan, EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross coming to RAW and SmackDown soon.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans what they think about the decision to remove automatic championship rematches. As of this writing, 65% voted, "I like it. It helps keep the matchups fresh and forces Superstars to stay hungry." The rest went with, "I don't like it. Champions should be given the opportunity to win back their titles."
- Zelina Vega took to Twitter this week and wrote the following on her partnership with Andrade "Cien" Almas:
Name a better pair in @WWE ...— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 17, 2018
I'll save you the trouble, THERE IS NONE. @AndradeCienWWE and I have no peers. Time for people to recognize.#elidolo y #lamuñeca pic.twitter.com/gHveV6EMRP