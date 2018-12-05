WWE Evolution Released As Walmart Exclusive, Nia Jax Vs. Ronda Rousey Promo, Sheamus - Rey Mysterio

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus posted this clip from his recent Celtic Warrior Workouts episode with Rey Mysterio, featuring 3 minute abs.

- The WWE Evolution pay-per-view DVD has quietly been released as a Walmart exclusive in the United States, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The one-disc DVD of WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view is currently on sale for $9.96 at Walmart stores.

- Below is a new promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view: