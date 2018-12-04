WWE Fans On Daniel Bryan Ending The Yes Movement (Video), Private Screening For The Miz, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of several fans reacting to how WWE Champion Daniel Bryan recently announced the death of The Yes Movement. Bryan will return to TV on tonight's SmackDown for a MizTV segment with The Miz. He will then defend his title against former champion AJ Styles at WWE TLC on December 16.

- WWE stock was down 2.76% today, closing at $71.56 per share. Today's high was $74.11 and the low was $71.00.

- The Miz, Maryse and their family members received a private screening of WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" movie last night at The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas. Below are photos from the family night out. The Marine 6 is out now and stars Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.