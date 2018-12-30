WWE NXT Star Gives Look At His Gimmick (Video), John Cena - Bumblebee Promo Code & Box Office, PCO

- The WWE Performance Center posted this new Diary video with WWE NXT Superstar "The Bugez" Eric Bugenhagen (Ric Boog). The powerlifter and former collegiate wrestler from the University of Wisconsin at Madison made his NXT live event debut in October 2017 after being signed earlier that year. Boog has worked a few NXT live events this year.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current ROH star PCO turns 51 years old today while Fenix turns 28 and Eddie Edwards turns 35.

See Also John Cena Reps The NWO Backstage (Photos)

- John Cena is giving fans $5 off tickets to see the new Bumblebee movie. Fans can use the code "JOHNBEE5" when purchasing their tickets through Atom Tickets. Details are in the tweet below from Cena. Bumblebee is expected to earn another $21 million at the box office this weekend, coming in at #3 behind Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. The movie is expected to top $100 million worldwide at the box office after this weekend - $31+ million foreign and $46+ million domestic, according to ComicBook.com.