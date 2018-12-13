WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles Promo, Bayley On Changing The World With Sasha Banks, Junkyard Dog

- As noted, the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles were revealed on Wednesday's WWE Network episode by Triple H, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Saint's new assistant, Sid Scala. The first champions will be decided at NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" in January with Moustache Mountain vs. Grizzled Young Veterans. Above is the updated video package on the titles.

- Today would have been the 66th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Junkyard Dog.

- Bayley tweeted the following on losing the Mixed Match Challenge with partners Apollo Crews and Finn Balor, and how it's time to focus on the tag team that will change the world - Bayley and Sasha Banks.

I had a lot of fun this season on #WWEMMC. As much as I would've loved to win the whole thing in my hometown with Finn (or Apollo), it's time to focus on the tag team that will change the world.... pic.twitter.com/mcEaaC9xQa — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 12, 2018