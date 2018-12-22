WWE NXT VR Inside Look, Bayley Says It's Now Cool To Be A Female Wrestling Fan, Christmas SmackDown

- WWE's Virtual Reality partner NextVR recently started offering VR content for the WWE NXT brand, starting with the "Takeover: War Games II" event from Survivor Series weekend. The WWE Performance Center posted this video of TV personality & tech expert Katie Linendoll at the Staples Center for Takeover, getting an inside look at how the massive WWE VR production gets pulled off during a live show.

- Bayley recently spoke with The Star in the UK and said it's now normal for girls to be pro wrestling fans.

"It's very cool to inspire other girls to be a WWE star. They used to say it wasn't a girlie thing and it's something i used to get all the time - they looked at me weird because I watched wrestling," Bayley said. "But now it's such a normal thing to be a fan and cool to be a female superstar some day. "I love meeting kids and hearing teenagers say they want to train. It's a dream come true."

- Below is a promo for the Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, taped this past Tuesday night in Fresno, CA. We have full spoilers from the tapings at this link.