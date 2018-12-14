WWE On Vince McMahon's RAW Return, WWE Remembers Former NFL Player, Rare Texas Death Match Released

- As seen in the promo above, WWE will be releasing 12 days of Hidden Gems on the WWE Network beginning today. Below is a clip from today's release, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Fritz Von Erich battling The Great Kabuki in a Texas Death Match during WCCW Christmas Star Wars 1981.

- As noted, WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will return to WWE TV on Monday's post-TLC RAW from Sacramento to "shake things up" once again. Below is the announcement on his return:

Mr. McMahon returns to Raw to shake things up this Monday night One week after Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins placed the blame for Monday Night Raw's recent decline squarely on the shoulders of "General Manager-Elect" Baron Corbin, WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will return to the red brand to shake things up, WWE.com can confirm. The landmark appearance of The Chairman comes one night after WWE TLC, where Corbin intends to be named the permanent General Manager of Raw following a forfeit victory over the injured Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match, per the stipulation handed down by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. However, rumors abound that The Monster Among Men could make an appearance at this Sunday's WWE TLC event and stop The Lone Wolf from assuming total control of Team Red. With Mr. McMahon's return imminent, however, Corbin could have a lot to answer for regardless of his position. How will The Chairman shake up Monday Night Raw, and who will benefit — or suffer — as a result? Whatever Mr. McMahon has in store, you won't want to miss it this Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

- Former NFL player Bill Fralic passed away at the age of 56 today. Fralic appeared at WrestleMania 2 as a participant in the 20-man Battle Royal that featured NFL players against WWE Superstars. WWE remembered Fralic with the following:

WrestleMania 2 competitor and former Atlanta Falcon Bill Fralic passes away WWE is saddened to learn that four-time NFL Pro Bowl guard and WrestleMania 2 competitor Bill Fralic has passed away. Fralic participated in the 20-Man Battle Royal at the second Show of Shows, which pitted NFL greats like Fralic, William "The Refrigerator" Perry, Russ Francis and Jimbo Covert against WWE Superstars like Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant and The Hart Foundation. WWE extends its condolences to Fralic's family, friends and fans.