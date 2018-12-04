WWE Polls On New Women's Tag Team Titles, WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way To Determine #1 Contender, Booker T

- Xavier Woods interviews WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in this new "Superstar Savepoint" video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would like to see WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in 2019. As of this writing, 86% voted yes while 14% voted no.
- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a Fatal 4 Way to crown the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for a match at the "Takeover: Phoenix" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Bianca Belair has already qualified for the match, which will air on the December 26 episode. Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez will be one of the upcoming qualifying matches for the Fatal 4 Way.
Below is WWE's announcement on the match with Regal's tweet:
William Regal announces NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match for Dec. 26
The next challenger to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will be decided in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the Dec. 26 episode of WWE NXT, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed today on Twitter.
Regal announced that Bianca Belair, who remains undefeated on NXT TV, is the first Superstar to qualify for the Fatal 4-Way Match, leaving three slots still to be filled.
In 3 weeks, there will be a #Fatal4Way match for the #1 Contender featuring four deserving women. The first competitor who qualifies for this match is, @BiancaBelairWWE...— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 3, 2018
Who will join The EST of NXT in the all-important bout to determine The Queen of Spades' next opponent?