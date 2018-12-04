WWE Polls On New Women's Tag Team Titles, WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way To Determine #1 Contender, Booker T

- Xavier Woods interviews WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in this new "Superstar Savepoint" video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

See Also Chris Jericho Reveals Booker T's Response When CM Punk Referred To Himself As WWE Locker Room Leader

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would like to see WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in 2019. As of this writing, 86% voted yes while 14% voted no.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a Fatal 4 Way to crown the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for a match at the "Takeover: Phoenix" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Bianca Belair has already qualified for the match, which will air on the December 26 episode. Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez will be one of the upcoming qualifying matches for the Fatal 4 Way.

Below is WWE's announcement on the match with Regal's tweet: