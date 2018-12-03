WWE RAW Opens With President Bush Tribute, Six-Man On Main Event, NWO WWE Network Collection Intro

- The new "nWo: For Life" WWE Network Collection went live today. Above is the intro for the Collection.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins

* The B Team and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley and The Ascension

Main Event spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Tonight's WWE RAW from Houston, Texas opened with JoJo leading a 10-bell salute for President George Herbert Walker Bush, who passed away at the age of 94 on Friday. The 41st President lived in Houston. WWE also tweeted a tribute to the 41st President, seen below: