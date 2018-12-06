WWE Reportedly Considering A "Queen Of The Ring" All-Women's PPV For 2019

Since the start of the Women's Evolution in WWE, the female stars of the company are getting more time to shine. That also includes being involved in more matches that the men are usually involved in. From Hell in a Cell matches all the way to the upcoming Becky Lynch/Auska/Charlotte Flair TLC match, no match has been limited to just the men.

Another old school gimmick may be introduced for the women in 2019. According to the latest Wresting Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about the idea of WWE possibly bringing back the King of the Ring tournament for the women.

According to Meltzer, there has been an idea to run a "Queen of the Ring" tournament next year. Meltzer noted that it's only an idea being thrown around at this point, but they are looking for ideas for another all-women's pay-per-view in 2019.

The "King of the Ring" tournament first originated in 1985, with Don Muraco becoming the inaugural winner. Becoming a PPV event, the single-elimination tournament continued until 2002, and then made brief returns in 2006, 2008 and 2010. After a few more years, the tournament came back as a WWE Network special in 2015.

Evolution was the first all-women's event in WWE, taking place in October. This would be the second show to involve just the female stars of WWE. It would also be the third major tournament-based show in the last few years involving the women, after WWE produced two Mae Young Classic tournaments.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

