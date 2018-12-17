WWE Royal Rumble Teaser For Tonight's RAW, Natalya Gets Emotional (Video), Asuka Thanks Supporters

- Above is video of an emotional Natalya talking to Dasha Fuentes after her Tables Match win over Ruby Riott at WWE TLC last night.

"I just feel like everything I've been going through the past couple of months, I feel like it just came out tonight," Natalya said. "That's why I love the WWE Universe so much, because they've been on this journey with me, this whole time and they understand, they've had my back this whole time. I don't have to explain it to them, I don't have to talk about it - they understand. Tonight was more... everybody that's ever fought for something, everybody that's ever loved something, and to me... I love WWE, I have such a passion for this, and my dad loved WWE, and he had such a passion for this. This was for my dad, this was for the WWE Universe and this was for me. I really feel like it was just a huge win and I couldn't be more grateful, and I feel like my dad was guiding me."

- R-Truth and Carmella are the first Superstars confirmed for the 2019 Royal Rumble matches as they earned the #30 spots by winning the Mixed Match Challenge. It sounds like there may be more Rumble participants confirmed on tonight's RAW as WWE posted the following teaser:

Who will be the first Superstars from Raw to enter the 2019 Royal Rumble? SmackDown Superstars R-Truth & Carmella claimed the No. 30 entries in their Royal Rumble Matches by beating Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in the Mixed Match Challenge Finals last night, but will we see any Raw Superstars declare themselves for the all-important Rumble Matches? Whatever Mr. McMahon has in store, you won't want to miss it this Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- New SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka tweeted the following after her win over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the WWE TLC main event last night: