WWE SmackDown Updated Line-Up, Edge & Christian Interrogate Shawn Michaels, No Way Jose And Bayley

- Above is a clip for tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels being interrogated over the infamous Barbershop Window segment with Marty Jannetty.
- Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday's TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown:
* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Rap Battle: The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar
* Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe's recent "public service announcement"
- As seen below, Bayley and No Way Jose visited the San Telmo neighborhood and participated in a Tango lesson while in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week:
.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWENoWayJose showed off their dancing skills in a recent Tango lesson in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/qxDX0sHfZg— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2018
.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWENoWayJose took a trip to the San Telmo neighborhood while in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/lxMuUVmlx8— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2018