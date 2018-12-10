Wrestling Inc.

WWE SmackDown Updated Line-Up, Edge & Christian Interrogate Shawn Michaels, No Way Jose And Bayley

By Marc Middleton | December 10, 2018

- Above is a clip for tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels being interrogated over the infamous Barbershop Window segment with Marty Jannetty.

- Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday's TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown:

* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Rap Battle: The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar
* Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe's recent "public service announcement"

- As seen below, Bayley and No Way Jose visited the San Telmo neighborhood and participated in a Tango lesson while in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week:



