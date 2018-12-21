WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Wait For Opportunity, Reactions To Call-Ups And The McMahons, Stock

- Above is a new WWE Now video looking at Superstar reactions to the recent "fresh start" for RAW and SmackDown that was announced by the McMahon Family on Monday. Below is a new WWE Now video with Superstar reactions to the upcoming main roster call-ups of Lars Sullivan, EC3, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans.

- WWE stock was down 5.28% today, closing at $69.73 per share. Today's high was $73.77 and the low was $68.93.

- Mojo Rawley took to Twitter today and said he will no longer wait for opportunities,he will start taking them. Mojo hasn't worked a RAW TV match since mid-August and has been reduced to working WWE Main Event tapings this year.

He wrote today, "The landscape has changed however and a storm is brewing. Opportunity will not be waited for. It will be taken. @WWE #RAW #MojoRising #KillerInstinct"

You can see the full tweet below: