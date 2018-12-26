WWE Stars On Rusev's Title Win, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson On Making A Statement, WWE NXT Matches

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after they teamed with The Usos to defeat SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar on last night's show. Anderson points to how they have new gear and new attitudes for 2019. Gallows says they're here, they're back and they made a statement.

- The following has been announced for today's WWE NXT UK episodes:

* NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint makes an announcement (3pm)

* Ligero vs. Joe Coffey (3pm)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley (4pm)

* Appearances by Toni Storm, Eddie Dennis, Dave Mastiff and others

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode:

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Lacey Evans in a #1 contenders Fatal 4 Way

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong vs. Heavy Machinery

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Aiden English and Tye Dillinger had interesting Twitter reactions to Rusev winning the WWE United States Title from Shinsuke Nakamura on last night's SmackDown episode. As seen below, Dillinger indicated he wants a title shot while English took credit for his former tag team partner winning the strap.