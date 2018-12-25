Wrestling Inc.

WWE Stars React To Women's Tag Team Titles Announcement, Rare Paul Heyman - Shawn Michaels Gem, SD

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2018

- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring Paul Heyman leading the Midnight Express against WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty at the AWA Christmas Night show in 1987. The full upload on the WWE Network features more than 1 hour and 40 minutes of action from the event.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video:

- As noted, Vince McMahon appeared on last night's WWE RAW and confirmed that new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be revealed in 2019. Below are Twitter reactions from The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The IIconics and others:














