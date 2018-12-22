WWE Stars Reveal Previews For Their New Network Shows, Ember Moon On Her 2018, John Cena Video

- As noted, John Cena and Bumblebee co-star Hailee Steinfeld appeared at the Empire State Building in New York City earlier this week for a special lighting ceremony with Make-A-Wish. They turned the building yellow to promote the new Bumblebee movie and to ""celebrate the commitment of brightening kids' lives" with Make-A-Wish. WWE posted this video from the event.

- Ember Moon recently spoke with TV Insider and said it's hard to pick just one true highlight from 2018 because it was such a big year for her.

"I think one of my favorite things is being in Money in the Bank this year. I didn't win, but it was always something I've wanted to do," she said. "It was awesome, because it was my first Pay-Per-View being on Raw. I feel like there are so many more things I want to do here and more people I want to wrestle. I got to team with Ronda Rousey. I got to work with Alexa Bliss … It's been a long ride, but I feel it has gone by way too fast. There are too many moments. I can sit here and talk about them forever."

- As noted, WWE Network will premiere four new shows with various Superstars next week. For those who missed it, below is the line-up:

* Monday from 11pm - 11:30pm ET - Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit

Synopsis: "It's do-or-pie for detectives Tyler Breeze and Fandango, as 'The Fashion Police' close in on Kevin Owens' mysterious Pie Face Perpetrator!"

* Tuesday from 7:30pm - 8pm ET - Xavier's Arcade Challenge

Synopsis: "Xavier Woods invades the arcade scene in The City of Brotherly Love, and he's seeking a challenge in the retro gaming classic, NBA Jam!"

* Thursday from 7pm - 7:30pm ET - WWE Kitchen SmackDown

Synopsis: "Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Curtis Axel compete in a cookoff for guest judges Enes Kanter, Noelle Foley and Mark Henry, hosted by Bo Dallas."

* Friday from 7pm - 7:30pm ET - Botch Club

Synopsis: "Gallows and Anderson watch acrobatic attempts gone awry, and take a deep dive into the circumstances behind the infamous Titus Worldslide."

It looks like the shows will be available on Monday morning at 10am ET for on-demand viewing. The times listed above are for the main stream. As seen below, Anderson tweeted a preview for "Botch Club" while Woods tweeted a preview for "Xavier's Arcade Challenge":

Some #GoodBrothers got their own show on @WWENetwork , perfectly titled #BotchClub and it's available anytime on demand starting this Monday at 10am and then streams live on the network on December 28th at 7pm.... check out preview.... @LukeGallowsWWE @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/9bzOZmHc1H — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 22, 2018