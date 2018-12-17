WWE Stars To Appear At Top Indie Promotions, Ric Flair Has Heavy Praise For TLC Match, Becky Lynch

- For the first time since September 2016, Johnny Gargano is heading back to the promotion that helped make him a star. During EVOLVE 117, it was announced that Gargano will be involved with the companies January 18th and 19th shows in Brooklyn. Johnny reminisced about his time with the company and what it meant to him coming back.

"I'm a firm believer that you should NEVER forget where you've come from.. you stay loyal to those who have been loyal to you," Gargano stated. "I can safely say that I wouldn't be the wrestler I am today without EVOLVE. January 18th & 19th.. NYC.. The kid comes back for one special weekend." You can see the full tweet below.

Gargano started with EVOLVE back in 2010 and ended up becoming an EVOLVE Tag Team Champion there, while also fighting for the EVOLVE World Title a few times. He is just the latest WWE star to make an appearance for the company, joining the Street Profits, Velveteen Dream, Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong. His opponents have not been announced yet.

Additionally, Akira Tozawa will be heading to Fight Club: Pro for their debut event in Japan in January. The company tweeted out that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will make an appearance at the event, taking place inside Korakeun Hall.

This announcement comes after the reports that several NXT UK talents were pulled from the show because of recent restrictions on their contracts. An opponent has not been announced yet for Tozawa.

- Becky Lynch will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1260 Shaw Ave Ste 109 in Clovis, California this Tuesday, December 18 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

- While Becky Lynch lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE TLC last night in a triple threat against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair praised the match on social media. Ric talked about the bout being one of the greatest matches he's ever seen. He also stated that the ladies stole the show, which was hard to do with talent like Rousey, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio on the card.