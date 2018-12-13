WWE & The Rock's "Fighting With My Family" Movie On Paige Pushed Back, New Photos & Poster Released

The theatrical release for the "Fighting with My Family" movie has been pushed back to Thursday, February 21 from the previously announced date of Friday, February 8. The movie will premiere in New York and Los Angeles on Thursday, February 14.

The movie focuses on WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige and her family of pro wrestlers, inspired by a British documentary that was released a few years back. The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios are among the companies releasing the movie.

Rock makes a cameo in the movie. Paige is played by actress Florence Pugh with Tessa Blanchard serving as her stunt double. Zelina Vega stars as AJ Lee while Paige's parents are played by Nick Frost and Lena Headey. The film also features Paige's brothers participating in WWE tryouts.

See Also Paige Says She Would Love To Be A Manager In WWE, Reveals She Wanted To Manage Ronda Rousey

As seen below, The Rock has released a new poster for the movie while MGM Studios has released two new stills:

New poster for our lil' crazy comedy based on the true story of @WWE's @RealPaigeWWE & her wrestling family. Honor for me to play a small part in Paige's career defining moment, as well as bringing her family's story to the big screen. #FightingWithMyFamily @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/CHsA6MwM1U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2018