WWE TLC Sunday Notes, What Airs After TLC, Trish Stratus And Lita Bloopers, WWE Stars Visit Hospital

- WWE posted this video of Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil visiting the Dr. Exequiel Gonzalez Cortes Hospital in Santiago, Chile earlier this week, leaving one fan at a loss for words.

See Also Rey Mysterio On If His Son Dominic Will Wear A Mask, Provides Updates On His Training

- WWE has confirmed that the TLC Kickoff pre-show will air at 6pm ET on Sunday, December 16. They are advertising a match for the pre-show but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing. The TLC pay-per-view is scheduled to begin airing at 7pm ET and will run until 10:30pm.

A new episode of The Edge & Christian Show is scheduled to air after TLC goes off the air, running until 11pm ET. Heath Slater and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be featured. Below is the synopsis:

"Edge and Christian look to fit in on the mean streets of Greenwich, Heath Slater's got more kids, and class is in session with Jeff Jarrett!"

- WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita revealed these bloopers from their recent WWE Playback episode: