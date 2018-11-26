Rey Mysterio On If His Son Dominic Will Wear A Mask, Provides Updates On His Training

The wrestling world was first introduced to Rey Mysterio's son, Dominic, in 2005. The eight-year-old was part of a WWE storyline in which Eddie Guerrero was claiming to be Dominic's biological father, only for Mysterio to defeat Guerrero to retain custody of Dominic.

Dominic is now a grown man and following in his father's footsteps of becoming a pro wrestler. Mysterio joined Lilian Garcia's podcast where he talked about his son training for the ring and his plans for the future.

"His training has been going incredible," stated Mysterio. "He started his training last year in Florida and trained a little bit with Jay Lethal, and this year he took a bigger step and went up to Canada and he is finishing up a three month session up in Calgary, Alberta Canada with Lance Storm.

"He is done November 30th where he comes home and then we move on to phase three, which is up in the air but it'll begin early next year in January of 2019. I talked with Booker T already to set him up in Houston, Texas with Reality of Wrestling, or Mexico City to pick up some Lucha Libre style."

Mysterio also learned the Lucha Libre style during his training when his uncle Rey Misterio Sr. taught him the ropes in Mexico. While Dominic will take after his father in that aspect, he likely won't follow in Mysterio's footsteps by wearing a mask.

"No, I don't think he wants to [wear a mask]. He has something special to do with the mask just to represent and to pretty much honor his father," said Mysterio. "But I think since he was known already when doing this as a kid and we post pictures together it is kind of hard…

"For me my final dream come true as a wrestler and as a father is to be able to perform in there with my son so that I can say that I have done it all. Like, okay, this is it. It is going to happen. I believe it is.

Because Dominic is still so early in training, his father hasn't been able to see him perform in the ring in person yet, only through social media. But Mysterio is just proud that Dominic is following his path especially since Mysterio never expected his son to go this route.

"I was sharing a video last night with his godfather, Konnan. I showed him a video of Dominic taking backdrops in the ring, and again I am telling Konnan to check this out and he was telling me how good he is doing and how good he looks in the ring, and I was telling Konnan how proud it makes me feel as a father to see him involved," revealed Mysterio. "I never would have pictured him doing the stuff that I have been doing pretty much 30 years of my life. He liked it as a kid but really wasn't into it like I was. I grew up in professional wrestling. That was all I wanted to do so it's much different. I never thought he was going to break into this business."

