Young Bucks Comment On Top Sellers List, Kenny Omega Rivalry, Scorpio Sky Vs. Dezmond Xavier

- NJPW posted a new video featuring the story leading up to IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4. Omega won the title back in June at Dominion against Kazuchika Okada, while Tanahashi won this year's G1 Climax to obtain his opportunity against the champ. Be sure to join our live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 13 next Friday, beginning at 2 am ET (if you're on the west coast it will be Thursday at 11 pm PT).

The Wire: IWGP Heavyweight Championship Omega vs Tanahashi at WK13



Check out the link below??https://t.co/U45jWEZyAT#njwk13 #njpw pic.twitter.com/JYKF5sZtPV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 28, 2018

- The Young Bucks topped Pro Wrestling Tees' "Top 10 Selling Wrestlers of 2018" list for the third year in a row. Both Nick and Matt jumped on Twitter to thank the fans for all their support. Here is the complete top ten sellers list, starting at number ten: Adam Page, Tama Tonga, CM Punk, Steve Austin, Kota Ibushi, Bruce Prichard, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and at number one, The Young Bucks.

2018 has been good to the Elite! Things like this would''t be possible without our passionate fans so thanks again for taking this journey with us. 2019 is going to be even better! pic.twitter.com/dF2GWlMetQ — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 27, 2018