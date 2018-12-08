Young Bucks Teaming Up With Toy Line, The Kingdom Talk Carrying Titles Through Airports, ROH Tapings

- Above, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) spoke with Impact Backstage Interview Alicia Atout on her AMBY YouTube channel. The group was asked about having to carry their titles around from city to city and Matt Taven spoke about the hassle of taking them through airports.

"It's the worst thing a champion can ever do," Taven began. "Every TSA agent in the world, for some reason, wants to rip apart my entire belt. You can see it says 'Ring of Honor' on the screen. It's upsetting. ... While it's screening, [they say] 'I think that's a shield.' Literally we are the last ones on our flight and it's because of that same situation."

- Ring of Honor announced a couple new matches for the Final Battle Fallout TV tapings on December 15. Below is the update card, along with those who have been announced to appear.

*ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus (Proving Ground Match)

*Rush vs. TK O'Ryan

*Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams

*PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson

*Thunder Rosa and Holidead, Best Friends, Britt Baker have been announced for the tapings.

- In the photo below, Matt Jackson gave a preview of some upcoming Young Bucks merchandise with LJN, known for the popular WWE figure line from 1984 until 1989. Jackson noted they "signed a deal with an old company that's making a return. You might be familiar with 'em? Coming soon... (Yes, this is real)." As noted, the Young Bucks will be free agents in the new year