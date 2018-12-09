Zack Ryder Fails At Scaring Chelsea Green (Video), Becky Lynch - AJ Styles, Best TLC Match Poll

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and AJ Styles played a game on Smyths Toys Superstars YouTube channel. Both Superstars had to answer a number of questions that pertained to either themselves or the other person. For example, who has spent more time in a Royal Rumble match? It was Lynch with just under 31 minutes.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "What's the best TLC Match ever?" As of this writing the top three are: Edge vs. John Cena (7 percent - Unforgiven 2006), Edge & Christian vs. The Dudleys vs. The Hardys (15 percent - SummerSlam 2000), and at number one, The Dudleys vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardys (52 percent - WrestleMania 17).

- NXT Star Chelsea Green has tweeted out a number of "Daily Scare" videos where she'll scare her boyfriend, Zack Ryder, while at home. Her attempts are usually successful, but Ryder attempted his own (at 1 am) and ended up getting a less than enthused reaction.