AEW Comment On Fake Social Media Accounts, Chris Jericho On What Move He's Never Taking Again, ROH

- Above, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks put out a quick video warning fans about fake All Elite Wrestling social media accounts. Here are the official accounts for Twitter (AEWRESTLING), Facebook (ALLELITEWRESTLING), and Instagram (ALLELITEWRESTLING). As noted, there will be a Double or Nothing rally this Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida at 5 pm ET at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars). Wrestling Inc. will be there live for any breaking news.

- ROH's next event is a TV taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on January 12, after that they will be headed to Concord, North Carolina on January 13 for an Honor Reigns Supreme live event, which will stream on ROH HonorClub. Here's the current cards for each show.

January 12

* The Briscoes vs. Best Friends (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido vs. Mark Haskins

* Eli Isom vs. Silas Young (Winner receives future shot at ROH World TV Title)

* David Finlay vs. Tracy Williams

January 15

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH WOH World Championship)

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) vs. Silas Young and The Briscoes

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Delirious, Luchasaurus, and Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Bandido vs. PJ Black

* Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

* Best Friends vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay

- Aside from the kendo stick mark left from his title match against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Chris Jericho showed he also lost a patch of hair off the top of his head after taking a piledriver on the ramp. In the caption Jericho wrote, "never taking a piledriver on the ramp again."