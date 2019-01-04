Chris Jericho Says He's Not Done With NJPW, Challenges Another Champion

Earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Chris Jericho lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito after Naito was able to finish him off with destino.

Even though Jericho fueled speculation last weekend about his involvement with All Elite Wrestling after thanking Tony Khan (Jaguars co-owner and head of AEW) for hooking him up with some NFL tickets, he has reportedly not signed with AEW, as of yet, but obviously is someone they're looking at.

After losing the title, Jericho commented (H/T Yahoo! Japan) that he would be back in NJPW and went as far as to challenge the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, who defeated Kenny Omega in the Wrestle Kingdom 13 main event. Below are Jericho's comments, which are translated with Google Translate.

"It is a big mistake if [you] think that the time with me and [New Japan Pro Wrestling] will be over," Jericho said. "I kept the [Intercontinental Belt] for the longest in 2018. So, let me tell you, I want to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Belt. ... Chris Jericho will challenge the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and you will understand!"

Jericho initially defeated Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship back in June at Dominion. At last year's Wrestle Kingdom 12, Jericho lost to Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Championship.