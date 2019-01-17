AEW Founders Invade Indie Wrestling Event

A normal night at Bar Wrestling turned into an All Elite Wrestling takeover. The founding members of AEW made a surprise appearance at Bar Wrestling's event Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I've Ever Been To inside the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles.

The members of SCU (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) were all scheduled for the show and ended up facing Yuma, Kevin Martenson and Watts in an open challenge. During the match, the latter team took out the referee's and were going to use weapons against SCU. Joey Ryan ended up coming out for the save and then Hangman Page came out to help. They called a truce and even combined their "assets" for a devastating move.

Yuma, Martenson and Watts ended up continuing their attack. Cody and Brandi Rhodes also came out, with Brandi spearing the heels. The Young Bucks also made an appearance, giving superkicks everywhere. With enough momentum, SCU was able to get the win.

This could have related to the cryptic tweets posted by the AEW guys earlier in the day saying they were in Los Angeles.

After the match, Cody said everyone in the crowd now works for AEW before Brandi fired them all.